Three years have gone by, but Cyril still has long way to go

Government 59 mins ago

Has to unite warring ANC, act against corruption and reduce unemployment.

Eric Naki
03 Feb 2021
07:31:16 AM
Three years have gone by, but Cyril still has long way to go

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

It’s three years since former trade unionist and businessman Cyril Ramaphosa assumed power. His rise to the highest office in the country came amid a deep fissure in the governing ANC, which was deeply divided. Senior members from both camps were tearing one another apart in a power contest. He was given the difficult task to unite the two sides. It was a mere two months later, on 26 February, that Ramaphosa was called upon to replace a reluctant Jacob Zuma, who was recalled a little over a year before the end of his final presidential term. The ANC made...

