Government gazettes level 3 lockdown regulations on booze, curfew

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the new regulations in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa would remain under level 3 lockdown despite the country seeing some promising signs of decline in Covid-19 transmissions.

The President also said that the curfew for citizens will remain in place between the hours of 11pm and 4am.

So starting on Tuesday, businesses will need to close by 10pm to allow their customers and staff to return home by curfew including cinemas; theatres; casinos; museums, public swimming pools; beaches and public parks; botanical gardens, and gyms and fitness centres and businesses offering wine tastings.

Here is what you need to know regarding the amended regulations:

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol have been eased and liquor licence holders whose establishments can sell liquor off-site consumption can now operate between 10am and 6pm.

Duty-free shops, wineries, micro-breweries and micro-distilleries are allowed to sell their wares during the normal operating hours stipulated by their liquor licences.

Sales for on-site consumption of alcohol in places such as taverns bars and restaurants are permitted between 10am and 10pm.

Public places such as beaches, dams rivers parks and swimming pools have been reopened subject toCovid-19 heatlh protocols.

Funerals are still not permitted to be attended by more than 50 people.

Ramaphosa urged people who contract the virus while living with others to self-isolate or try to access a government quarantine facility to this end.

International air travel also remains restricted for OR Tambo Airport, King Shaka Airport and Cape Town Airport.

Specific exclusions:

Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings including “after- tears” gatherings.

All social gatherings and night clubs.

The land borders that remain closed, excluding the land borders contemplated in regulation 42(1).

Initiation practices except as specifically allowed in regulations 40 and 85.

Post-initiation practices (imigidi).

Passenger ships for international leisure purposes, excluding small crafts, in line with health and border law enforcement.

Attendance of any sporting event by spectators.

Exclusions relating to public transport services as set out in the directions issued by the Cabinet member responsible for transport.

Exclusions relating to education services as set out in the directions issued by the Cabinet members responsible for education.

Read the full regulations under the Disaster Management Act below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.