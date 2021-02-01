Processes to reopen Richards Bay Airport finalised, says municipality

The uMhlathuze Municipality says it has finalised operational processes which have been causing delays in the reopening of Richards Bay Airport.

The airport, which relies heavily on business travellers, was closed early last year owing to the travel ban to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Despite domestic travel being allowed to resume in August, Richards Bay Airport remained closed. The City is gearing towards receiving flights.

We have finalised all contractual agreements with the airport management company as well as the airline currently flying to Richards Bay.

“We will ensure the airport complies not only with aviation regulations but also with all Covid-19 health and safety regulations and protocols,” the City’s Communications Manager, Mdu Ncalane said. ALSO READ: Aviation authority CEO laments mask-less passengers during airport check Airlink, the privately-owned South African airline which operates the Richards Bay-Johannesburg route, said it is ready to resume scheduled services but had been awaiting the green light from the municipality. The airline had originally expected to reintroduce flights on 14 September, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These flights, however, had to be cancelled due to airport unreadiness. Airlink spokesperson, Karin Murray, said this resulted in travellers conducting business in Richards Bay having to drive through or fly to the King Shaka International Airport in Durban before driving to Richards Bay. Prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, the airline had been operating three flights per day on all jet services, including business class, on its 74-seater Embraer E-Jet. This article was republished from Zululand Observer with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.