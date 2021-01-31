North West Premier in denial after he and four others have ANC memberships suspended

North West Premier Job Mokgoro and four other ANC members have had their membership suspended.

Mokgoro, Priscilla Williams, Aaron Motswana, Bitsa Lenkopane and Job Dliso received their suspension letters via email on Friday night, said ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) coordinator Hlomane Chauke.

The four have been accused of working with opposition parties to have the provincial legislature’s chair of chairs, Williams, elected through a secret ballot, something Chauke said was against the caucus’ mandate.

ALSO READ: North West premier Mokgoro completing last day of self-quarantine

Mokgoro, who was sworn in in 2018, has however denied the suspension notice, he told SABC News after a media briefing on Sunday.

Mokgoro said he had only heard of his suspension “through the media”, and that he continues to “be a member of the African National Congress in good standing.”

He will remain the North West Premier, but his activities will be regulated in accordance with the ANC’s mandate, and must consult with the Chief Whip and leader of government before making any decisions.

Lenkopane, the province’s Portfolio Committee on Economic Development and Tourism chairperson, said the letter was received, and that she will be appealing it.

Chauke said in addition to the letters being sent through email, he also sent WhatsApp members to the affected members to confirm receipt of the email.

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.