Gauteng PPE scandal unlikely to affect ANC in upcoming local elections, says analyst

Government 11 hours ago

The DA and the ANC Youth League have called for Premier David Makhura to face the music, with the ANCYL calling for the premier to appear before the ANC provincial integrity commission.

Rorisang Kgosana
01 Feb 2021
06:09:37 AM
Gauteng Premiere addresses the media outside a field hospital by the entrance to Steve Biko Academic Hospital where Gauteng Premiere David Makhura visited, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) tries to oust Gauteng premier David Makhura in a bid for a motion of no confidence, it is likely the ongoing personal protective equipment (PPE) saga in the province would do no harm to the ANC in the upcoming local government elections. According to an affidavit by former Gauteng health chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Makhura was allegedly involved in handpicking suppliers in the awarding of PPE tenders. But Makhura has since denied the allegations, accusing Special Tribunal Judgement by Judge Selewe Motlhe of erring by directly referring to...

