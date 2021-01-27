Presidency appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as acting minister to replace Mthembu 

Following the abrupt death of Cabinet minister Jackson Mthembu last Thursday, a new acting minister has been appointed.

Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed as acting minister in the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Wednesday.

The Presidency said Ntshavheni would continue as small business development minister while also performing her duties as acting minister in the Presidency.

Mthembu tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, and government called on those who had come in contact with him to self-quarantine.

He was the fourth member of the executive who had tested positive that week.

