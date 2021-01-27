 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Treasury letters allegedly ignored

Government 3 hours ago

Investments by officials in contravention of Act deemed illegal.

Alex Japho Matlala
27 Jan 2021
04:47:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Treasury letters allegedly ignored

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu

A Limpopo municipal council has allegedly decided to defy an order by Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) to take action against officials and politicians alleged to have invested municipal millions of rands into the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. In March last year, the Limpopo provincial treasury wrote letters to municipalities in the province which had invested money in the bank. The letters advised action be taken against municipal officials and politicians who had a hand in investing municipal funds into the bank. About 16 municipalities in Limpopo, Gauteng and North West invested R1.57 billion...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
VBS bank case heading to High Court as more suspects added 26.1.2021
Limpopo health MEC will not be placed on special leave despite nepotism allegations 20.8.2020
When X marks the rot spot 13.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.