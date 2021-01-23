 
 
Funding Act welcomed

In terms of the Act, no member of a political party may receive donation other than for political party purposes.

23 Jan 2021
A recent amendment to the Promotion of Access to Information Act was enacted to give effect to a Constitutional Court judgment which will promote transparency in political party funding. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Political experts believe the Political Party Funding Act, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, is a fundamental step for democracy. Political analyst Daniel Silke said: “This is great for South Africa, but not so great for the political parties themselves. It makes life difficult for them as they won’t be able to raise enough funding because some donors would prefer not to be associated with political parties.” However, funders often had a way to obscure their donations and voters should guard against that and scrutinise them for credibility. “On paper this is an important step. It encourages a great...

