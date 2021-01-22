Government 22.1.2021 04:51 pm

WATCH: Mbalula talks tough on newly proposed traffic laws

Siyanda Ndlovu
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Facebook/Department of Transport

Noticeable in the changes was the zero tolerance to drunk drivers. He said they would introduce a demerit system which would see drivers lose their licences.

There are wholesale changes in traffic laws that will be introduced by the Department of Transport by June.

This was reiterated on Friday by Minister Fikile Mabalula while announcing the 2020 festive season road statistics.

Last year, Mbalula formally introduced the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill to Parliament.

The Bill aims to introduce dozens of new traffic and motoring-related changes, including regulations around driving schools, licences and traffic cops.

Noticeable in the changes was the zero tolerance to drunk drivers. He said they would introduce a demerit system which would see drivers lose their licences if they accumulated a lot of traffic fines.

The Bill will now follow a full consultation process and if approved, it will then be assented to and signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Drunk Driving by Molefe Seeletsa on Scribd

