Government 22.1.2021 03:28 pm

Jackson Mthembu to be laid to rest in official funeral on Sunday

Thapelo Lekabe
Jackson Mthembu to be laid to rest in official funeral on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu elbow-bump to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Picture: Armand Hough / ANA

The national flag will also be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday morning until Sunday evening.

The Presidency on Friday announced that the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will be honoured with an Official Funeral Category 1 this Sunday at his home in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Mthembu died on Thursday from Covid-19 complications after having tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. He was 62 at the time of his death.

In a statement, the Presidency said proceedings for the minister’s funeral would commence at 9am. A memorial service would also be held at 1pm on Saturday at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, Pretoria.

OBITUARY: Key moments in Jackson Mthembu’s political career

“The memorial service and official funeral will take place in compliance with the applicable Disaster Management Act regulations,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

The Official Funerals Category 1 is given to serving ministers. The national flag will also be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday morning until Sunday evening, the day of the funeral.

“Minister Mthembu contributed immensely to the liberation struggle as an anti-apartheid activist, student leader and unionist, for which he was subjected to harassment and detention by the apartheid security forces,” Seale said.

The ANC on Thursday hailed Mthembu for his service to the country, saying he died with his boots on working for the citizens of South Africa.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte described Mthembu as someone who had an unbelievable work ethic and was loyal.

“He was stern, firm and loyal to both South Africa and the ANC. He put the country first, was loyal to the party and didn’t live in the clouds. He understood the people’s challenges and was always ready to serve,” Duarte said.

She said Mthembu was a defender of the truth and left a legacy of honesty and integrity.

Additional reporting by Makhosandile Zulu.

READ NEXT: ‘Mthembu died with his boots on, working for this country’ – Duarte

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pastors march to Union Buildings to demand that church closures be lifted 22.1.2021
‘SA can’t afford another procurement fiasco’ – Corruption Watch seeks clarity on vaccines 22.1.2021
Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize 22.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize

Business News Reserve Bank keeps repo rate at 3.5% as Kganyago warns of ‘volatile’ future

Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu

Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition