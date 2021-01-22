Jackson Mthembu to be laid to rest in official funeral on Sunday

The Presidency on Friday announced that the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will be honoured with an Official Funeral Category 1 this Sunday at his home in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Mthembu died on Thursday from Covid-19 complications after having tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. He was 62 at the time of his death.

In a statement, the Presidency said proceedings for the minister’s funeral would commence at 9am. A memorial service would also be held at 1pm on Saturday at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, Pretoria.

“The memorial service and official funeral will take place in compliance with the applicable Disaster Management Act regulations,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

The Official Funerals Category 1 is given to serving ministers. The national flag will also be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday morning until Sunday evening, the day of the funeral.

“Minister Mthembu contributed immensely to the liberation struggle as an anti-apartheid activist, student leader and unionist, for which he was subjected to harassment and detention by the apartheid security forces,” Seale said.

The ANC on Thursday hailed Mthembu for his service to the country, saying he died with his boots on working for the citizens of South Africa.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte described Mthembu as someone who had an unbelievable work ethic and was loyal.

“He was stern, firm and loyal to both South Africa and the ANC. He put the country first, was loyal to the party and didn’t live in the clouds. He understood the people’s challenges and was always ready to serve,” Duarte said.

She said Mthembu was a defender of the truth and left a legacy of honesty and integrity.

Additional reporting by Makhosandile Zulu.

