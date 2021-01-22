PREMIUM!
R143m down the drain?Government 3 hours ago
Residents had hoped the project would also help to curb escalating Covid-19 infections.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu
Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff
General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications
Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived