R143m down the drain?

Government 3 hours ago

Residents had hoped the project would also help to curb escalating Covid-19 infections.

Alex Japho Matlala
22 Jan 2021
04:55:17 AM
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu receive water tanks from the Danish embassy in Mamelodi, 14 May 2020. Picture: Twitter / @LindiweSisuluSA

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s R143 million drought relief project in Limpopo has not yet delivered water five months after the deadline, the Sekhukhune community claims. The project was commissioned by the minister in Moutse in February last year to provide clean water to more than 200,000 people. Residents had hoped the project would also help to curb escalating Covid-19 infections. Ten trucks were delivered to transport water to fill the tanks between March and October. However, they are gathering dust at the Sekhukhune district municipal offices in Groblersdal. The municipality confirmed on Thursday the new trucks purchased for...

