Mpumalanga company blames sabotage for failure to deliver on R265 million government tender

PREMIUM!
Mpumalanga company blames sabotage for failure to deliver on R265 million government tenderGovernment 3 hours ago
The telecoms company says they were unable to deliver telecoms services to 15 000 government workers, because the previous contractor sabotaged their operation and that there is nothing irregular about their tender.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu
Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff
General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications
Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived