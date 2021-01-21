 
 
Mpumalanga company blames sabotage for failure to deliver on R265 million government tender

Government 3 hours ago

The telecoms company says they were unable to deliver telecoms services to 15 000 government workers, because the previous contractor sabotaged their operation and that there is nothing irregular about their tender.

Sipho Mabena
21 Jan 2021
05:26:46 PM
Picture: iStock

A company embroiled in an multi-million Rand telecommunications tender scandal in Mpumalanga has blamed “sabotage” for the current crisis that has left clinics, hospitals, and other buildings without telecommunications services, despite the company allegedly already collecting R13-million to deliver these services. ABT Telecoms, a little-known Johannesburg-based company, has come under the spotlight following revelations that Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane’s office was investigating its allegedly irregular R265.3m tender. City Press has revealed that when the previous telecoms provider’s contract had expired in October, it continued to render services through November before pulling the plug on 2 December. After the previous contractor...

