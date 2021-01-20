 
 
Mabuza’s poor track record justifies resistance to his new Covid-19 role

Government

Analysts say the outcry over David Mabuza’s appointment to head the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is justifiable, considering that he is “weakest link in the Ramaphosa leadership”.

Eric Naki
20 Jan 2021
07:50:08 PM
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The outcry over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to appoint his deputy David Mabuza to head the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine is understandable, considering Mabuza’s poor track record as a leader, say political analysts. Ramaphosa shocked many on Tuesday, when he announced that Mabuza would co-ordinate the vaccine rollout, with several opposition parties registering their dissatisfaction over the decision. Many questioned Mabuza’s regular disappearing acts, including his poor attendance of parliamentary sessions as head of government business. For a long time last year, the Deputy President disappeared for long periods, only emerging occasionally to attend parliamentary question and answer sessions....

