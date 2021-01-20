Mabuza’s poor track record justifies resistance to his new Covid-19 role

The outcry over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to appoint his deputy David Mabuza to head the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine is understandable, considering Mabuza’s poor track record as a leader, say political analysts. Ramaphosa shocked many on Tuesday, when he announced that Mabuza would co-ordinate the vaccine rollout, with several opposition parties registering their dissatisfaction over the decision. Many questioned Mabuza’s regular disappearing acts, including his poor attendance of parliamentary sessions as head of government business. For a long time last year, the Deputy President disappeared for long periods, only emerging occasionally to attend parliamentary question and answer sessions....

The outcry over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to appoint his deputy David Mabuza to head the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine is understandable, considering Mabuza’s poor track record as a leader, say political analysts.

Ramaphosa shocked many on Tuesday, when he announced that Mabuza would co-ordinate the vaccine rollout, with several opposition parties registering their dissatisfaction over the decision. Many questioned Mabuza’s regular disappearing acts, including his poor attendance of parliamentary sessions as head of government business.

For a long time last year, the Deputy President disappeared for long periods, only emerging occasionally to attend parliamentary question and answer sessions. Both the National Aids Council that he chaired, and the Moral Regeneration Movement of which he was a patron, have failed to produce results and there has been questions around their continued existence.

Political analyst professor Mazwe Majola said Mabuza’s appointment held both good and bad implications for the country. He believes that Mabuza being the second most senior leader of the country indicated that Ramaphosa took the task for which he appointed him very seriously. This was also evident in the fact that Ramaphosa said the vaccine rollout is the biggest project ever undertaken by the government.

However, Majola maintained, Mabuza’s leadership track record did not inspire trust and confidence in the eyes of the public.

“The appointment is commendable because Mabuza is the second highest leader and that position needs someone of his stature, he is the second in command. But he does not exude confidence and hasn’t done anything on Covid-19 to engender confidence and trust in the eyes of the public. But whether we like it or not, he is the deputy president of the country.”

NWU political analyst Theo Venter concurred, saying: “I can understand the outcry because David Mabuza is the weakest link in the Ramaphosa leadership. But whether we like it or not this man is the deputy president, that’s a dilemma.”

Majola also wondered whether the president would have been better served appointing someone from the private sector, rather than be seen as toeing a political line.

This week Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize promised that the country was on course to receive the vaccine, but did not give details as to where and when it would arrive. The country was accused of failing to procure the vaccine early.

