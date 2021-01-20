Covid-19 20.1.2021 11:41 am

More than 2000 SANDF soldiers deployed to assist in Covid-19 lockdown efforts

Citizen reporter
More than 2000 SANDF soldiers deployed to assist in Covid-19 lockdown efforts

SANDF and SAPS search congregants for firearms outside the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The deployment will continue until the end of January, and will cost R95,666,944. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 2122 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to bolster government’s efforts to bring down the rate of Covid-19 infections. 

Ramaphosa wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo, in which he stated that the SANDF services were required “in order to preserve life, health or property in emergency or humanitarian relief operations”.

ALSO READ: Dlamini-Zuma extends national State of Disaster by another month

The army will also help in preventing crime and enforcing adjusted lockdown level 3 restrictions. 

The deployment will continue until the end of January, and will cost R95,666,944. 

The latest SANDF deployment is far less than previous lockdown levels

On 25 March 2020, 2820 SANDF members were deployed. In April, that number grew to 76,000, and in June 2020, 20,000 soldiers were deployed. 

200 SANDF personnel on maritime patrols in the Mozambique Channel have already been deployed as part of Operation Copper. This relates to peacekeeping efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with 1165 SANDF soldiers forming part of the UN stabilising mission.

This is in addition to support from 15 companies as part of “Operation Corona”, which was instituted to safeguard the country’s borders, an effort that is required especially in light of the 20 ports of entry into South Africa now having been closed to the public.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines 20.1.2021
Mabuza ‘not the right man’ to head ministerial Covid-19 vaccine body, says DA 20.1.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Hawks probe Zuma, Niehaus suspended and Mkhwebane goes on leave 19.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition