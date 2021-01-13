Sars offices to continue working remotely for ‘foreseeable future’ due to Covid-19 surge

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has extended the suspension of physical visits “until further notice”.

Sars had earlier communicated that all branches would reopen on 18 January. However, due to rising cases of Covid-19, all offices would continue to operate and serve the public remotely via digital channels such as the Sars contact centre (voice), electronic channels (eFiling, mobile app, email) and the virtual branch channel (video/teleconference).

What you need to know

Bookings can be made via the Sars website

All new bookings via the Sars website will be honoured via a virtual engagement (video conferencing or telephonic engagement)

The Sars contact centre will continue to service any queries from members of the public

All South African ports of entry manned by Sars customs officials will continue to operate during this lockdown period. Please note that strict social distancing measures will apply, and all members of the public are required to properly wear masks at all times when entering any Sars customs building, or engaging with any customs officials. No access will be allowed without the wearing of a mask.

All provisional taxpayers will be expected to file their returns before the deadline on 29 January 2021, by utilising the above-mentioned electronic channels, or visiting the virtual branch for assistance.

“In light of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation, Sars is convinced that transacting through virtual branches will be the only way in which it will continue to deliver its public services to taxpayers for the foreseeable future. Sars will also continue to assist taxpayers through its contact centre.

“Sars management believes that the above arrangement will continue to enable taxpayers to transact with Sars without difficulty while ensuring the observance of the Covid-19 protocols, as well as protecting taxpayers and employees,” the revenue service said in a statement.

