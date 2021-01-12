WATCH LIVE: NDZ, Motsoaledi expand on level 3 regulations

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is set to give South Africans more clarity on their “new normal”.

Following the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, where he extended the country’s level 3 lockdown period, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will to host a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 4pm.

This will be to set out the country’s extended level 3 lockdown restrictions, regulations and enforcement strategy.

On Monday, the president announced that alcohol sales and some gatherings would remain prohibited under the adjusted level 3 strategy, and that the country’s land borders would also be closed until February.

Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the regulations that amended the curfew hours to 9pm-5am.

It was not yet clear if the 2021 academic year would be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic second wave.

