President Ramaphosa to address SA in another ‘family meeting’

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA

In a statement, the Presidency said consultations had ‘focused on the unfolding pandemic in the country and on the continent, including efforts to secure vaccines for all’.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday over developments in relation to the country’s response to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

Ramaphosa also hosted a virtual engagement on Sunday between government and interfaith leaders on the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy, which is an inclusive national effort that enables adaptive responses to the shifting pandemic.

On Monday, the South African Council of Churches (SACC) called for faith-based gatherings to be allowed again.

Also on Monday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura was recorded saying that the Gauteng health department would host “a more detailed media briefing tomorrow – we are just waiting for the president”.

The Presidency confirmed the so-called “family meeting” on Monday afternoon though.

In a statement, the Presidency said consultations had “focused on the unfolding pandemic in the country and on the continent, including efforts to secure vaccines for all”.

The president’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

