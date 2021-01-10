Department ramps up Covid-19 preventative measures at correctional facilities

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has ramped up its Covid-19 infection prevention control measures (IPC) at its correctional facilities across the country.

The DCS reported on Saturday that the number of Covid-19 infections at the Helderstroom facility was 152 inmates and eight officials had tested positive for Covid-19.

The department said it would continue to emphasize the importance of sanitization of reception areas, cells, offices, vehicles and ablution facilities.

The department’s Singabakho Nxumalo said: “DCS recognises the importance of keeping and maintaining correctional facilities Covid-19 free, and will continue to invest a larger part of its disaster management planning on intensifying preventative measures. This also talks to daily reporting on all preventative and containment activities as well as incidences within the correctional value chain, especially at coalface and in departmental offices, to the DCS National Operations Centre (NOC).

“Our Covid-19 strategy will continue to be applied, paying attention to prevention measures, containment and treatment so that we can save lives and better protect every individual within our premises. The department has sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and the stock levels are being monitored daily.

“Behavioural change and adaptation by officials, inmates and those residing within our premises will go a long way in the prevention of new infections.”

As of Saturday, the recovery rate at the DCS is at 87%, following a total of 1050 active cases, comprising of 336 inmates and 714 officials.

The total number of cases in the DCS is 9554, 6152 of which are officials and 3402 are inmates. 185 deaths have been recorded in the department.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

