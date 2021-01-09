 
 
‘Dissolve municipality’

Government

Cosatu calls for Cogta MEC to put municipality under administration.

Asanda Matlhare
09 Jan 2021
05:10:59 AM
Emfuleni Local Municipality building. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng on Friday expressed its concern about the service delivery challenges that Emfuleni municipality in Sedibeng continues to face. The trade union federation called on the MEC cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to dissolve the municipality with immediate effect and put it under administration. “We further call on the law enforcement agencies to implement a number of recommendations of investigations conducted and demand for the perpetrators to be arrested and tried in court as a matter of urgency,” it said. Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane said he was surprised that there...

