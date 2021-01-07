Mkhize to brief Parliament on vaccine rollout, Covid-19 developments

Following South Africa’s grim milestone of new cases recorded in a single day breaching the 20 000 mark, the Department of Health will on Thursday hold a briefing with Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in Parliament.

The briefing will be on the status of healthcare services in the country dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the latest developments regarding the virus.

Importantly, the rollout strategy of the vaccine will be elaborated on.

ALSO READ: Daily Covid-19 update: SA sees new record – 21 832 cases – as second wave intensifies

South Africans are still reeling from the reinstated booze ban, and are now anxious that another smoke ban could be on the cards as well.

This after government appealed a Western Cape High Court ruling declaring the ban on tobacco products unconstitutional and invalid.

Assumptions are being made that the country will be placed under a stricter lockdown in addition to added restrictions, which experts say the country’s economy will not be able to withstand.

The briefing will start at 9am and end at 12pm. The Citizen will provide updates throughout this time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.