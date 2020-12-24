Government 24.12.2020 08:24 pm

Winde urges faith-based organisations to hold services online, rather than in-person

News24 Wire
Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Winde also asked the leaders to remind congregations to take every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus, including staying within their support bubbles.

Faith-based organisations have been urged by the Western Cape government to refrain from holding in-person services and prayers, but to rather hold it online – and, in this way, contribute to curbing the spread of Covid-19 amid a second wave of the pandemic.

Premier Alan Winde met with the religious sector on Wednesday night to give the spiritual leaders an update on the resurgence.

Winde said his request for limited in-person gatherings and prayer ceremonies was well-supported by the inter-faith and inter-denominational leaders.

The premier said: “I thanked the spiritual leaders for their tireless work and support over the many months and asked that they continue to assist us in not holding in-person services, prayers or masses, but instead go online, where possible. Alternatively, services can be outside, for shorter periods, and with fewer people. In addition, we must safeguard ourselves and congregants, and avoid the three Cs – crowded spaces, close contact and confined and enclosed spaces, where there is poor ventilation.”

Winde advised that all this be done with safe physical distancing, masks worn correctly and frequent hand washing and sanitising.

He said faith-based organisations were important role-players in society, and that the provincial government was grateful for the role they will play in managing the virus in the next two to three weeks.

