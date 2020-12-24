Government 24.12.2020 07:03 pm

South Africans are just not behaving – Cele during KZN inspection tour

News24 Wire
Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele visits KwaNdengezi Community hall in Kwa-Zulu Natal Province after multiple murders in the KwaNdengezi area over the weekend on September 28, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the Minister shed more light on the murders and met with some of the family members. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The aim of the inspection is to raise awareness about increasing Covid-19 cases in the province.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathele and the South African Police Service top management are conducting a festive season inspection tour to assess Covid-19 safety in KwaZulu-Natal.

And the minister warned that South Africa’s rising infections numbers were only the beginning.

“The Minister of Health assured me that these are the shots. We haven’t seen anything yet,” Cele said in Duma in Ladysmith.

“He said wait for January, after Christmas and after New Year’s,” he added.

“South Africans are just not behaving.”

This inspection tour is the first leg of the KZN ministerial #SaferFestiveSeason.

On Wednesday, Cele and his team were in the Eastern Cape in Port Elizabeth, claiming that the Covid-19 numbers were alarming and that the public needed to work together to fight the virus.

