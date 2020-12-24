South Africans are just not behaving – Cele during KZN inspection tour

Police Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathele and the South African Police Service top management are conducting a festive season inspection tour to assess Covid-19 safety in KwaZulu-Natal.

The aim of the inspection is to raise awareness about increasing Covid-19 cases in the province.

And the minister warned that South Africa’s rising infections numbers were only the beginning.

“The Minister of Health assured me that these are the shots. We haven’t seen anything yet,” Cele said in Duma in Ladysmith.

“He said wait for January, after Christmas and after New Year’s,” he added.

“South Africans are just not behaving.”

This inspection tour is the first leg of the KZN ministerial #SaferFestiveSeason.

On Wednesday, Cele and his team were in the Eastern Cape in Port Elizabeth, claiming that the Covid-19 numbers were alarming and that the public needed to work together to fight the virus.

