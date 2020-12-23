Boksburg Correctional Service inmates graduate

Unified Joshua Generation (UJG) has honoured inmates at the Boksburg Correctional Service’s juvenile prison after successfully studying full function bookkeeping via UJG.

UJG teacher and founder Rochelle Moodley commented: “Many ask me how can you teach someone who has been raped or committed some sort of harsh crime? My answer is ‘I look at each of these juveniles through pure grace. Hence, when I teach them or stand in front of them, I don’t see them for their faults. I see great potential and the will to change. Together we have changed.”

According to Moodley, the inmates’ results ranged from 72 to 92 per cent.

This article was republished from Boksburg Advertiser with permission

