Government 23.12.2020 10:55 am

Boksburg Correctional Service inmates graduate

Sabelo Mashego
Boksburg Correctional Service inmates graduate

Rochelle Moodley (front, sixth from left) and Boksburg Correctional Services' Mxolisi Melthafa with the graduates. Photo: supplied.

According to Moodley, the inmates’ results ranged from 72 to 92 per cent.

Unified Joshua Generation (UJG) has honoured inmates at the Boksburg Correctional Service’s juvenile prison after successfully studying full function bookkeeping via UJG.

UJG teacher and founder Rochelle Moodley commented: “Many ask me how can you teach someone who has been raped or committed some sort of harsh crime? My answer is ‘I look at each of these juveniles through pure grace. Hence, when I teach them or stand in front of them, I don’t see them for their faults. I see great potential and the will to change. Together we have changed.”

According to Moodley, the inmates’ results ranged from 72 to 92 per cent.

This article was republished from Boksburg Advertiser with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world

Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves

State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work

Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition