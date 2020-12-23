 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Public sector union wage demands could cripple economy – expert

Government 2 mins ago

Unions, such as Sadtu, are using the courts to try and force government to pay salary hikes – and if they succeed it will cost the country an extra R20 billion – money the country ‘simply can’t afford’.

Brian Sokutu
23 Dec 2020
05:00:40 AM
PREMIUM!
Public sector union wage demands could cripple economy – expert

Money down the drain. Picture: Pinterest

The already bleeding South African economy could be further wrung by R20 billion, should government accede to public sector union wage demands, recently dismissed by a Labour Appeal Court ruling over salary hikes, according to an economist. Public sector unions like the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), which recently suffered a blow at the Labour Appeal Court on compelling government to implement the third year of increases, said on Monday they were preparing to take the matter to the Constitutional Court. “Our problem is that we don’t have the money to pay them. If we end up paying them,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world

Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves

State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work

Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.