Hotels, lodges and resorts can now operate at full capacity

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has amended regulations published on Tuesday, which will now see certain establishments operating at full capacity.

According to the amended regulations, as from 17 December, hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses are now allowed to operate at full capacity of the available rooms for accommodation, with patrons observing a distance of at least 1.5 metres from each other when in common spaces.

Conferencing, dining, entertainment and bar facilities are subject to a limitation of a maximum of 100 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering, and 250 persons or less when gathering outdoors.

If the venue is too small to hold 100 persons observing a distance of at least 1.5 metres from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

WATCH: Cops use teargas, rubber bullets to disperse PE crowd

Loud music, whether live or otherwise, is prohibited.

Closing time for faith-based institutions, venues where social events are hosted, cinemas, theatres, casinos, gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools, restaurants, bars, taverns, shebeens and similar establishments and any other place where a gathering may take place, whether indoors or outdoors, is 9pm daily.

The closing time in the regulations gazetted on Tuesday was 10pm.

Initiation practices are still prohibited nationally, except for the Eastern Cape, excluding Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman district.

ALSO READ: Curfews, closed beaches and limited alcohol sales – should you cancel your holiday?

The previous regulations did not include the Sarah Baartman district.

Registered wineries and wine farms may still continue to operate in offering wine-tastings and the selling of wine to the public for off-site consumption, subject to strict adherence to the curfew provided for and strict adherence to social distancing measures and health protocols.

The sale of alcohol is still restricted from 10am to 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.