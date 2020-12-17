Iata exposes public enterprises dept’s ‘lie’ about SAA pilots’ pay

PREMIUM!
Iata exposes public enterprises dept’s ‘lie’ about SAA pilots’ payGovernment 22 mins ago
The department had claimed that SAA pilots were the second-highest paid in the world, but the body representing airlines says it is not privy to airlines’ salaries and has not made any such comparison.
