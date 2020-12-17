 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Iata exposes public enterprises dept’s ‘lie’ about SAA pilots’ pay

Government 22 mins ago

The department had claimed that SAA pilots were the second-highest paid in the world, but the body representing airlines says it is not privy to airlines’ salaries and has not made any such comparison.

Marizka Coetzer
17 Dec 2020
07:38:02 PM
PREMIUM!
Iata exposes public enterprises dept’s ‘lie’ about SAA pilots’ pay

Picture: Neil McCartney

The department of public enterprises appears to have been caught out by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) in what seems to be a barefaced lie about how much SAA pilots have been earning. In a statement yesterday, Iata distanced itself from “the false assertion in a South Africa’s department of public  enterprises news release today that it had compared SAA pilots’ remuneration with those at other airlines”. “As an industry body, Iata represents, leads and serves the industry on matters of common interest, but it may not become involved in individual airlines’ commercial or employment affairs,” the organisation stated....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled

Covid-19 SA to receive first Covid-19 vaccines in second quarter of 2021

General Daily news update: Infections spike, R4bn tender cancelled, Fortune favours Pirates

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: ‘Exponential growth’ as cases breach 10,000 mark

Covid-19 Cele defends shutting down filming production as City of Cape Town seeks interdict


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.