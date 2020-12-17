No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned South Africans against flocking to the country’s dams and rivers as an alternative to the beaches, following a government ban on the use of some of the beaches to minimise the impact of Covid-19.

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government’s decision to bar public access to the Eastern Cape beaches between 16 December 2020 and 3 January 2021. Access to Durban beaches is also prohibited on public holidays until the first week of January next year.

On the Reconciliation Day public holiday, video footage and pictures were widely shared on social media of people allegedly flocking to rivers and dams to cool off.

In a statement, the department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Traditionally, the festive season is notorious for drownings as most people take to swimming in water facilities, including swimming pools, to cool their bodies on hot summer days.”

ALSO WATCH: The impact of beach closures in PE hits home for residents

He said the department feared that following the president’s announcement, many South Africans may resort to swimming in dams, rivers, and swimming pools as alternatives to the beaches.

“In some cases, some children have drowned while swimming in water tunnels that are used for agricultural purposes. Water games and pool activities can be fun for children, but can also be dangerous when they’re left unattended,” said Ratau.

“Drowning is serious and poses a public health threat. According to Statistics South Africa, fatal drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional death in the country.”

Ratau said it was for this reason that they were urging parents to always accompany their children to ensure their safety when they go swimming.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.