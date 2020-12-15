Graft-tainted Zandile Gumede reinstated to KZN legislature

Former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who together with at least 17 other people are facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to tenders valued at about R430 million in the so-called Durban Solid Waste scandal, is back in the KZN legislature.

In August, she was asked to step down after an ANC NEC resolution that all members facing corruption charges should do so.

This followed her controversial appointment as a member of the KZN legislature on 19 August amid corruption-related allegations stemming from the Durban Solid Waste matter.

Reacting to a national outcry, the ANC in KZN at the time said they subscribed to the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national ANC declared that its members in public office had to “step down” from their positions if they were implicated in criminal cases.

Shortly before this happened, the IFP and its leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, turned to the High Court and filed papers applying for her to be removed as member of the KZN Provincial Legislature (MPL). This matter will be heard on 14 January 2021.

But now she has been reinstated, after it was recommended by the provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it in October, EWN reports.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela expressed the hope that the criminal case “would be concluded by the time the party elected new leaders in eThekwini”, EWN said.

The corruption case – which is still pending – was heard in court on 10 December where it was postponed yet again to finalise a key forensic audit report, News24 reports.

Gumede is out on R50 000 bail.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

