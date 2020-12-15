NDZ gazettes regulations on booze sales and super-spreader events

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Monday evening, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the regulations which will see the sale of alcohol restricted from 10am to 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

The president announced that a revised curfew would be implemented from 11pm to 4am and that faith-based institutions, and places where social events are hosted such as cinemas and theatres; casinos; museums, galleries and archives; gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools; restaurants, bars and shebeens; and venues where sports are hosted should all close at 10pm.

South Africans are still required to wear masks or an appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth when in public spaces.

Attendance at funerals is limited to 100 people and night vigils are not allowed as well as “after tears” events.

The president also announced that beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route district would be closed to the public from 16 December 2020 to 3 January 2021

Beaches in KwaZulu-Natal province would be closed to the public on 16, 25, 26 and 31 December 2020 and 1, 2 and 3 January 2021.

According to the amended regulations, as from 17 December, initiation practices were prohibited nationally but initiation practices would be allowed in the Eastern Cape, except in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

