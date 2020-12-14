 
 
Voters’ roll has 92% of addresses – IEC

Government

In November 2018 the court gave the IEC an extension to update the roll with available addresses until November 2019.

Eric Naki
14 Dec 2020
04:51:55 AM
Voters' roll has 92% of addresses – IEC

File image.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has produced an up-to-date national voter’s roll containing over 90% of voter’s full addresses – making it compliant with the ruling of the Constitutional Court. The IEC also announced its intention to use experiences of the recent two by-election rounds of 11 November and 9 December to fine-tune their preparations for the 2021 local government elections. The date for the polls is expected to be announced by the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, early next year. IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi said they have captured 92% of...

