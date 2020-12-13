Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings on Sunday of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The NCCC reportedly discussed safety measures during the festive season and government’s stance on huge festive events that normally happen this month.

The council also discussed safety measures for beaches such as how many people would be allowed onto them.

The exact time of the President’s address will be announced on Monday.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences, said the Presidency.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has notified the national government of a decision to close beaches and parks during the festive season. High volumes of people have visited the province’s beaches over the period – something which, in the provincial government’s view, could encourage the spread of Covid-19.

The call for beach closures echoes one made in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

The KwaZulu-Natal government resolved to shut down all beaches in the province, but Premier Sihle Zikalala later said the matter was under discussion with the national government and had not been resolved.

This was due to a debate on whether or not the use of beaches should be permitted and only swimming prohibited.

Zikalala said the provincial government had opted to regulate beach use instead of closing beaches.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

