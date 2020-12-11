Government gazettes state of disaster extension

Government has gazetted the latest extension of the Covid-19 national State of Disaster, to 15 January 2021, under the Disaster Management Act.

The publishing comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last Thursday that Cabinet had approved the extension by another month, lapsing the current extension which was set to end on 15 December.

The extension of the national State of Disaster – which was declared in March – also follows Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s confirmation that South Africa was currently experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with four provinces, namely the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, being the key drivers of the new wave.

Mkhize issued a warning ahead of the festive season that irresponsible celebrations and gatherings would not be tolerated.

“If our enjoyment is going to lead to more people getting sick and being admitted to hospital and even login lives, then that is not a responsible way,” he noted.

Meanwhile as of Friday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 836 764, with 8 166 new case being reported.

A further 173 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded – 90 from Eastern Cape, 13 from the Free State, 8 from Gauteng, 10 from KwaZulu-Natal and 52 from Western Cape.

This brings the total Covid-19 related deaths to 22 747.

