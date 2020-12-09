‘Government is solidly behind you’ – Mchunu backs SA’s law enforcement agencies

Minister for Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu says the South African government has the political will and commitment to “openly and publicly fight corruption, in darkness and in daylight”.

Mchunu was on Wednesday delivering the keynote address at the commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day, hosted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the United Nations (UN) in South Africa and the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Mchunu urged members of the public and non-governmental organisations to play an active role in the fight against corruption and to blow the whistle on the crime.

One of the South African government’s key priorities was fighting corruption, which was evidenced by the recently instituted national anti-corruption strategy, Mchunu said.

Mchunu said the government would support law enforcement agencies in their efforts to deal with corruption.

He also encouraged law enforcement agencies and those at their helm to tackle corruption without fear or favour and to “go directly to criminals” and corrupt individuals.

“Government is solidly behind you,” Mchunu said.

The minister said corruption tested the consciences of people and put millions of citizens under “the yoke of poverty” while a few individuals benefit off state resources at the expense of the public.

South Africa’s domestic laws and policies align to international standards of fighting corruption and express the country’s firm commitment to this, Mchunu said.

Mchunu said it was important to reflect on the five areas of the UN Convention Against Corruption, which are:

Preventative measures Penalisation and law enforcement International cooperation Asset recovery Technical assistance and the exchange of information

The South African government is “doing quite a lot” with regards to putting in place measures that will prevent corruption, Mchunu said, adding that law enforcement plays an important role in ensuring that those guilty of corruption “face the full might of the law”.

ALSO READ: ‘No political interference in law enforcement,’ says Ramaphosa

In an effort to fighting corruption, the government will enhance the professionalism of its public servants who must be ethical, productive and innovative as well, Mchunu said.

“Those values are very important in terms of ensuring the integrity of public servants; it’s not just about salaries,” the minister said.

Mchunu urged public servants to actively assist the government in regaining its credibility and legitimacy in the public’s eyes.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.