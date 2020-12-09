 
 
EFF, Greater Letaba officials clash over manager’s appointment

Government 2 hours ago

The opposition party says Bertha Letsoalo cannot be trusted with the municipality’s R539m budget.

Alex Matlala
09 Dec 2020
05:15:07 AM
EFF, Greater Letaba officials clash over manager's appointment

Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo. Picture: greaterletaba.gov.za

Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo became a beehive of protest activity on Tuesday after a clash between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the political management team of the municipality over the appointment of an acting municipal manager. The post became vacant after the resignation of former manager Innocent Sirovha last month. The Citizen can reveal that since his resignation, opposition parties had been bickering with the ANC in the council over Sirovha’s replacement. Since 1 December, services at the municipality have come to a virtual standstill as EFF councillors, joined by the Democratic Alliance, protested against the controversial...

