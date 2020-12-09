EFF, Greater Letaba officials clash over manager’s appointment

Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo became a beehive of protest activity on Tuesday after a clash between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the political management team of the municipality over the appointment of an acting municipal manager. The post became vacant after the resignation of former manager Innocent Sirovha last month. The Citizen can reveal that since his resignation, opposition parties had been bickering with the ANC in the council over Sirovha’s replacement. Since 1 December, services at the municipality have come to a virtual standstill as EFF councillors, joined by the Democratic Alliance, protested against the controversial...

Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo became a beehive of protest activity on Tuesday after a clash between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the political management team of the municipality over the appointment of an acting municipal manager.

The post became vacant after the resignation of former manager Innocent Sirovha last month.

The Citizen can reveal that since his resignation, opposition parties had been bickering with the ANC in the council over Sirovha’s replacement. Since 1 December, services at the municipality have come to a virtual standstill as EFF councillors, joined by the Democratic Alliance, protested against the controversial appointment.

The council has a composition of 60 councillors. Forty-six of them are from the ANC; nine from the EFF; two from the Democratic Alliance (DA); two from Congress of the People; and one from the Limpopo Residents’ Association (Lira).

The ANC had at a recent council meeting allegedly appointed corporate services director Bertha Letsoalo as acting municipal manager.

But the move was opposed by the EFF and the DA.

The meeting was cut short after council speaker Dora Makhananisa allegedly staged a walkout, leaving bemused councillors in the lurch.

On Monday, a meeting between the political management team, led by mayor Peter Matlou, was held with leaders of the EFF but it did not last for even 30 minutes after the EFF staged a protest outside municipal premises.

“We have an annual budget of R539 million. This money is meant for changing the lives of the poorest of the poor for the better. But that could remain a fallacy if this money is controlled by someone who cannot be trusted,” EFF caucus leader Betty Maenetja said on Tuesday.

“We are, therefore, saying Letsoalo cannot be trusted with such a lot of money.”

Maenetja said the reason the EFF took their grievances to the streets was because they could not agree with the ANC on the appointment and a few other issues.

“All we need is another council sitting where we will be able to appoint a legitimate acting municipal manager or else, go tla nkga go sa bola [a Sepedi saying, meaning all hell will break loose].”

A resident, who had gone to the municipality to pay for services, said while the EFF might be raising “a genuine concern”, their action must not affect their right to basic services.

“While I might be supporting their strike, they should have taken their protest on the streets and not by closing down municipal offices,” she said.

Municipal spokesman Lovers Maenetja confirmed that services were disrupted on Monday by members of the EFF.

“But we can confirm that services have since resumed and all is well. We, however, apologise for any inconveniences caused yesterday,” Maenetja said.

Another meeting between the EFF and the political management team is planned.

