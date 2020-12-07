PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana fired after hiring his child’s mom

Disgraced Public Service Commission (PSC) director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana has been fired after an investigation revealed that he brazenly hired the mother of his child as a director at the entity.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mamphiswana was on precautionary suspension, following the investigation.

Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate media reports that Mamphiswana had illegally appointed the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe, as chief director for professional ethics in December 2019.

Sethene found the appointment of Mogwe was the result of “nepotism, deceit, dishonesty, corruption and fraud”.

On Monday, Kamogelo Mogotsi, spokesperson for Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, confirmed Mamphiswana’s axing.

“The sanction stemming from the disciplinary process against the director-general (DG) has been pronounced and the minister has communicated same to the DG and the chairperson [of the disciplinary committee]. The DG has received a letter advising [him] of his dismissal,” she told News24.

Sethene’s investigation uncovered a cesspool of irregularities in respect of Mamphiswana’s actions.

The PSC advertised the position of chief director for professional ethics in July/August 2019.

Sethene said, on 9 October, shortlisting was carried out by a panel chaired by Mamphiswana.

While conducting interviews as part of his investigation, Sethene spoke to Johannes Mudau, the PSC’s director for integrity and anti-corruption.

Mudau stated that he had advised Mogwe to approach the chairperson and show remorse because the relationship between her and Mamphiswana was known.

In answering Sethene’s questions, Mudau said Mogwe had declared that “she is not remorseful at all”.

Sethene interviewed Mogwe on 10 June and she stated that she would only subject herself to the process sanctioned by Ramaphosa.

On 23 June, Sethene sent separate emails to Mamphiswana and Mogwe, inviting them for interviews on 24 June.

In the emails, he told the pair that should they wish to not attend the interview, they should, at least, clarify if they are the parents of the same child.

Sethene also wanted proof of media statements they individually issued to the media to dispute the allegations.

While Mamphiswana ignored Sethene’s emails, Mogwe stated that her rights to privacy were being infringed.

DA MP and public service spokesperson Leon Schreiber said now that Mamphiswana has been fired, they will initiate a process to “get him behind bars”.

“We nonetheless welcome reports that Mamphiswana was – fittingly for a bandit – “seen escorted by security guards” out of the PSC headquarters last week. And now we will continue the fight to ensure that he gets escorted to the nearest jail cell. The DA will be writing to both Mchunu and Ramaphosa to obtain written confirmation of Mamphiswana’s firing, ask what steps are being taken to prevent him from ever being paid another cent of taxpayer money, as well as to obtain copies of all evidence collected against him,” he said.

“I will then personally hand that information to the investigating officer at Cape Town Central police station, where the DA laid our criminal charges back in July,” Schreiber added.

