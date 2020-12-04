 
 
More ratepayers to turn to courts, to hold municipalities accountable

Government 1 hour ago

Outa has issued a call to ratepayers to force municipalities to account for where their rates and taxes are going, and follow in the footsteps of others who have had their municipalities legally forced to ensure service delivery is not interrupted.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
04 Dec 2020
06:40:53 PM
One of the scenes in Standerton during a protest - Marina Schoombee

South Africa’s courts may have to brace themselves for an increase in South Africans frustrated by dysfunctional municipalities, turning to the legal system to resolve issues of utilities cutting services due to un-serviced debt. This warning was issued by tax lobby group Outa, which has issued a call to ratepayers to force municipalities to account for where their rates and taxes are going. This after the debt-crippled Mangaung Metro Municipality in the Free State, which includes Bloemfontein, recently became the latest municipality to confirm service cuts as a result of municipal debt. On Monday the Free State metro said bulk...

