Cabinet makes plans for heavy rainfall over festive season

As if 2020 hasn’t brought enough challenges, government is preparing contingency plans for higher than normal rainfall and subsequent flooding in parts of the country over the festive season.

This as Cabinet expressed its “extreme concern” about a spike in Covid-19 infections.

The statement following this week’s Cabinet meeting, reads, “… the Cabinet approved the National Seasonal Preparedness Plan for the 2020-2021 Summer Season presented by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“The plan follows predictions which indicated that increased chances of above-normal rainfall over most parts of the country are expected. This implies that the summer rainfall areas covering all eight provinces – except the winter rainfall areas such as Western Cape – have a high expectation of floods and windstorms,” said the statement.

“In implementing the plan, mitigating measures are put in place to reduce the impact of extreme summer seasonal hazards. This plan incorporates the festive season starting from November 2020 to February 2021, since this period [is] prone to increased risks of weather-related hazards. Cabinet further noted that some parts of the Cape provinces are still experiencing severe drought.”

Cabinet has called on the public to make the necessary preparations against summer seasonal hazards and ensure effective responses that could save lives, protect property, and infrastructure.

Restrictions

The meeting preceded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Thursday evening, when he announced further restrictions for the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

“Cabinet has expressed extreme concern about the spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape. The rise in infections has been attributed to, among other factors, non-adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols and Alert Level 1 regulations,” the statement reads.

Cabinet approved the proposed intervention measures for the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Metropolitan Municipality to address increasing COVID-19 infections. Cabinet also approved that the initiation schools may proceed within the strict health protocols outside of the NMB Metro.

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, will be undertaking visits to the Western Cape to assess what needs to be done to intervene in areas such as the Garden Route.

Cabinet stressed the importance of adhering to measures such as washing hands with water and soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a mask in public.

“As we approach the festive season, we should remember that the pandemic is still active and dangerous. Therefore, we must avoid unnecessary travel, particularly by public transport, and limit frequenting public venues such as restaurants, taverns or bars. Each of us needs to ensure we take precautions to avoid spreading the virus to our families, especially our elders,” reads the statement.

“We must always maintain social distancing even as we gather as families to celebrate the holidays. Through our responsible behaviour, we can all contribute to fighting and containing the spread of COVID-19.”

Roads

Cabinet also approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to 15 January 2021.

“As South Africans take time to enjoy the holidays with their families and friends, Cabinet encourages all of us to do so responsibly.

“In addition to adhering to all health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we must also abide by the rules of the road to ensure that we all reach our destinations safely.

“Road safety is the responsibility of all South Africans and all motorists are urged to adhere to the speed limit, do not drink and drive, and do not drive recklessly and negligently.

“Parents and caregivers are urged not to leave children unsupervised during the holiday season. By working together to take care, we can ensure a safe and joyous festive season.”

Cabinet also, “strongly condemned the lawlessness affecting the road freight industry”, and commended the swift response by the police in arresting suspects in Gauteng.

“Cabinet offered its condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who [have] lost their lives and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“While we understand the frustrations at the violation of immigration laws by some companies, violence is not the solution. Cabinet calls on all affected people to submit their concerns about the freight transport industry to relevant structures instead of resorting to violence.

“Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is leading a team of Ministers that is dealing with this matter and is expected to submit a concrete proposal to Cabinet to address all disputes affecting the industry.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.