Recalled JMPD cadets finally graduate

The JMPD trainees who were recalled from duty earlier this year because of training discrepancies have finally graduated.

This was announced during the launch of the City’s Johannesburg 10+ programme in Orange Farm on Wednesday.

“We are happy that the 1 097 JMPD trainees have finally completed their training as required by law and with the concurrence of the relevant regulatory authorities for metro police qualifications.

“These officers and are now fully qualified, metro police officers. Another 415 trainees are finalising their training and will graduate in June 2021,” said councillor Geoffrey Makhubo, mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

The trainees were recalled for omitting to complete key and compulsory modules in their training, which included firearms training. An investigation into the matter found the officers had incomplete portfolios of evidence, had written backdated exams and some did not have verifiable proof of their training.

The investigation also found trainees were issued with fraudulent identification cards, which did not contain the requisite infrastructure number obtained from the Department of Transport once officers complete training.

The new officers were welcomed into active service as part of the City’s 10+ programme, a ward-based community policing programme where at least 10 metro police officers are assigned to each of the City’s 135 wards.

“The Joburg 10+ is an initiative to ensure the safety of residents of the City through the ward-based deployment of officers to increase police visibility, enforce by-laws, and prevent crime. It is part of the key pillars of the Government of Local Unity (GLU) to create a safer City.

“It is the priority of the City to ensure our crime prevention programme gives particular attention to crimes against women and children. Areas such as Orange Farm have witnessed the gruesome killings of women and children and with the increased deployment of officers, we hope to work closely with the SAPS to prevent the abuse and killing of women and children,” said Makhubo.

The City has also placed a specific focus on land invasions and efforts to counter this growing criminal phenomenon.

This article was republished from Southern Courier with permission

