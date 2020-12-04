Temporary Sassa grants extended to 31 December

Sassa has announced that it has extended its temporary disability and care dependency grants to 31 December.

The temporary disability and care dependency grants are for children who turned 18 between February and December 2020.

Sassa said in a statement that social development minister Lindiwe Zulu decided to extend the grants in response to the declared state of disaster.

It said the state of disaster made it difficult for beneficiaries to apply for social grants, “especially those requiring medical assessments because of limited access to health facilities”.

“These two grants will now finally lapse end-December,” said Sassa.

Temporary disability grant beneficiaries, who felt that their medical condition still prevented them from working, were advised to visit their nearest Sassa office from 5 January 2021 to re-apply.

“It must be understood that this is not a review process, but a new application, as temporary disability grants are awarded for a specific period only.”

It said caregivers of children whose care dependency grants would have lapsed on 31 December were also requested to visit Sassa local offices from 5 January next year to apply for disability grants for the young adults.

“Both the above categories of beneficiaries are requested to bring along clinical records pertaining to the medical conditions of applicants when applying.”

All Covid-19 precautionary measures, such as screening of both clients and Sassa staff, sanitisation, wearing of masks and social distancing would be observed at all times.

“We will endeavour to limit the time applicants have to spend in queues waiting for service, as much as practically possible.”

It said courtesy letters informing beneficiaries of the lapsing of their social grants have already been posted.

“Affected beneficiaries are requested to respond to these letters as soon as they can.”

While Sassa said that caregivers of children whose care dependency grants would have lapsed, were no longer required to bring the children to Sassa local offices.

They, however, still had to come to undertake the application process as the proxy for their children.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.