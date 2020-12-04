 
 
EFF, DA protest ‘tainted’ Greater Letaba acting municipal manager pick

Government 1 min ago

EFF caucus leader in the municipality, Betty Maenetja, said Bertha Letsoalo’s appointment was nothing but a ‘frivolous attempt by the ANC to continue looting municipal funds’.

Alex Matlala
04 Dec 2020
05:15:04 AM
Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo. Picture: greaterletaba.gov.za

Pandemonium broke out this week at the Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo after a special council virtual sitting appointed an acting municipal manager accused of having a tainted reputation in the affairs of municipal finances. The appointment comes after last month’s resignation of municipal manager Innocent Sirovha. According to information, tempers ran high on Wednesday after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) denounced the appointment of corporate services director Bertha Letsoalo. Letsoalo is accused of having had a hand in the recent disappearance of R1 million from municipal accounts. The objection was also apparently supported...

