Row erupts over Limpopo spokesman’s ‘two jobs in govt’

Government 3 mins ago

It is alleged that Willy Mosoma is getting paid for two jobs – as spokesman for Sekhukhune Mayor Stan Ramaila, and also as new spokesman for Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.

Alex Matlala
03 Dec 2020
05:15:01 AM
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu

The appointment of Willy Mosoma as the new spokesman for Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has sparked a row after it was discovered that Mosoma has two jobs in the government. It is alleged that Mosoma is getting paid for two jobs – as spokesman for the mayor for the Sekhukhune district municipality, Stan Ramaila, and also as new spokesman for Mathabatha. Mosoma was appointed as Mathabatha’s spokesman in October. It was discovered that since his appointment, he had not resigned from the district, where he worked as Ramaila’s spokesman since 2009. According to his appointment letter, Mosoma was expected to...

