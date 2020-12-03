PREMIUM!
Row erupts over Limpopo spokesman’s ‘two jobs in govt’Government 3 mins ago
It is alleged that Willy Mosoma is getting paid for two jobs – as spokesman for Sekhukhune Mayor Stan Ramaila, and also as new spokesman for Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.
