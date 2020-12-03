Row erupts over Limpopo spokesman’s ‘two jobs in govt’

The appointment of Willy Mosoma as the new spokesman for Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has sparked a row after it was discovered that Mosoma has two jobs in the government. It is alleged that Mosoma is getting paid for two jobs – as spokesman for the mayor for the Sekhukhune district municipality, Stan Ramaila, and also as new spokesman for Mathabatha. Mosoma was appointed as Mathabatha’s spokesman in October. It was discovered that since his appointment, he had not resigned from the district, where he worked as Ramaila’s spokesman since 2009. According to his appointment letter, Mosoma was expected to...

According to his appointment letter, Mosoma was expected to work as media liaison officer for premier support services in the premier’s office at the Mohowaneng Building for a period of 12 months.

The letter reads: “It is a pleasure to inform you that you are in terms of the Public Services Act, 1994, as amended: Section 15 (2)(a) and (b) have the approval for the secondment as the media liaison officer under the chief directorate: Premier Support Services within the Office of the Premier from 1 October 2020. The secondment will be for a period not exceeding 12 calendar months or immediately when the term of office for the current executive authority (premier) terminates for whatever reason.

“Please note that the difference in all-inclusive salary package will be capped at the entry level of a director at the salary range of level 13 (R1 057 326),” the letter stated in part.

When approached for comment on Wednesday, Mosoma said: “Yes, I can confirm that I am still in the employ of the Sekhukhune district municipality.

“I am only paid money for benefits by the premier’s office while the district still pays my monthly salary. There is nothing wrong with that because my appointment is just a secondment.”

Ramaila also echoed Mosoma’s sentiments, saying: “There was nothing untoward about Mosoma’s appointment because all was above board.”

He said Mosoma is seconded by the premier’s office from the district to the Premier’s Office.

“From month-to-month the premier’s office reimburses us to pay his salary,” said Ramaila.

Both union federation Cosatu and National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union reserved their comment on the matter.

