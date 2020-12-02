Government 2.12.2020 12:45 pm

Makhura reshuffles executive, appoints Thembi Mokgethi as new Health MEC

Citizen reporter
Makhura reshuffles executive, appoints Thembi Mokgethi as new Health MEC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Twitter/@GautengProvince

The Gauteng premier also appointed former Johannesburg mayor, Parks Tau, as the MEC for economic development.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has reshuffled his executive, after “assessing the strengths” of the current MECs, and Dr Thembi Mokgethi is the new MEC for health.

“She is not new to the sector and her knowledge, experience and qualifications make her a strong candidate to lead the portfolio,” said Makhura.

Mokgethi has replaced Dr Bandile Masuku, who was removed as the Gauteng health MEC after he went on special leave in July this year, following allegations of irregularities in the province’s personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement processes.

Makhura removed Masuku following a recommendation from a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report.

READ MORE: Former Health MEC Masuku to challenge SIU findings in High Court

Makhura at the time said Masuku was found to have failed to execute his functions as set out by the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Morakane Mosupyoe is the new Social Development MEC.

“[Mosupyoe] is not new to the sector. She has previously held the position of chairperson of the portfolio committee on social development in the Gauteng legislature and also served as MMC [member of mayoral committee] for health and social development in the city of Tshwane,” Makhura said on her appointment.

ALSO READ: Makhura’s effort to replace former health MEC Bandile Masuku hits a snag

Makhura also appointed Parks Tau as the MEC for economic development, after he has been sworn in as an MPL in Gauteng legislature. Tau is currently deputy minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

“This portfolio is critical in driving our plan to grow the economy and create jobs in our province. Parks Tau has a wealth of experience accumulated over many years as both MMC and mayor in the city of Joburg.”

More to follow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts A braai brings the town of Senekal back together

horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing

General Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall

Covid-19 Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector

MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition