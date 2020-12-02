 
 
AG’s second report into Covid relief fund could be worse than first one

‘There is nothing positive to expect from the second audit report,’ said Andre Duvenage, political analyst and professor at the University of the North West.

Sipho Mabena
02 Dec 2020
05:10:12 AM
Covid-19 not only brought with it death, suffering and economic ruin, the pandemic also exposed weakness and became a gorging frenzy for the crooked – with at least R5 billion of the R10.38 billion spent in relief efforts under investigation. In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion package but, barely four months later, in August, his deputy David Mabuza revealed in parliament that the graft-busting Special Investigating Unit was probing up to R5 billion in Covid-19 related procurement. In June, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced that local government – a hotbed of maladministration and financial mismanagement – would...

