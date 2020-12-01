 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Are administrators worth their weight in gold?

Government 43 seconds ago

Trade unions have lamented that the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) had nothing to show for the R3.8 million it paid administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo.

Sipho Mabena
01 Dec 2020
04:57:26 PM
PREMIUM!
Are administrators worth their weight in gold?

The Sheriff seizes property at the Emfuleni Local Municipality offices in Vanderbijlpark on 11 March 2020, for their non-payment of a R2.3 billion debt to Eskom. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

With growing concerns about administrators sinking municipalities and state entities instead of rescuing them, the cash-strapped Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng has splurged more than R800,000 in four months, on two administrators’ salaries. According to information revealed by Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile, in an oral reply to the DA questions in the provincial legislature, the team of four administrators arrived in the municipality in August. Two were paid by the Gauteng provincial cooperative governance department and the other two administrators by Emfuleni municipality. They were paid an hourly rate of R2264 each, in line with Treasury regulations which...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.