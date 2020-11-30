Joburg Water to rectify glitch in free water billing system

Johannesburg Water announced that they have a team currently investigating how and possible solutions to deal with the fact that some prepaid customers did not receive their six kilolitres of free water in November this year.

City of Johannesburg Water and Sanitation spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said this was caused by a technical problem in the vending system which is currently being attended to.

“This issue has been escalated to the vending support technical team, who are investigating the issue to find a resolution as soon as possible.”

Johannesburg Water provides free six kilolitres to prepaid and post-paid customers monthly. Post-paid customers’ free six kilolitres are credited on their monthly bills and prepaid customers receive their free six kilolitres when they buy their first water credit for the month.

Dhludhlu affirmed that Johannesburg Water is committed to resolving this issue with urgency and will advise its customers once the issue has been resolved.

The water entity also urged residents to use water sparingly and reminded them that the City is still under Level 1 water restrictions. This means the watering of gardens is not allowed between 6am and 6pm in summer months (1 September to 31 March) and people are not allowed to wash paved areas and driveways using hosepipes. Joburg Water shared these water-saving tips: • Do not leave taps dripping. • Wash your car on the grass. This will water your lawn at the same time. • Use a watering can instead of a hosepipe. • Shorten your showering time. • Use a glass of water to rinse when brushing your teeth. • Take shallow baths. Avoid filling your bath to a depth greater than 100mm. Residents are also urged to continue to report all burst pipes, leaking water meters, and open hydrants.

This article was republished from Midrand Reporter with permission

