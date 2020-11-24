Minister officially opens Tzaneen Correctional Centre

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has officially opened the newly built Correctional Centre in Tzaneen.

The state of the art correctional centre is classified as a medium centre incarcerating offenders serving sentences up to 15 years.

According to Lamola, the centre provides a facility which will be in line with standards and norms of the department of correctional services (DCS) and will enable the department to fulfil its constitutional mandate of safely securing and accommodating inmates.

The old facility housed 68 inmates, while the new facility has the capacity to incarcerate 500 inmates, though they currently have 145 inmates.

“We are being confronted with the need to develop our infrastructure in terns of correctional centres of this nature. This is due to the high level of crime in the country. As long as there is crime in society we will always have the challenge of having to build new correctional centres. What is critically clear is that the construction of new facilities will never outpace the demand for these centres as the pace of conviction is far greater than the pace of building infrastructure,” said Lamola.

He said the Tzaneen Correctional Centre is one of sixteen new generation correctional centres in the country.