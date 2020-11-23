Millions spent on David Mabuza’s protection

The 28 policemen who are responsible for the safety and security of Deputy President David Mabuza cost taxpayers R8.4 million over a six-month period. This amount does not include salaries.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the police forked out millions of rand to ensure Mabuza’s safety. Cele’s revelation came after the DA spokesperson of tourism, Manny de Freitas, asked for a breakdown of the cost to protect Mabuza during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Cele confirmed that there are 28 highly trained policemen on Mabuza’s protection detail. The R8.4 million was for meals, incidental costs and accommodation, and excluded salaries and other benefits. The funding of the protection services comes out of the police budget.

From April 1 until September 30, R6.2 million was spent on accommodation (mainly hotels and luxury lodges), R900,000 on transport and more than R884,000 on “incidental” costs.

To feed the 28-member squad cost taxpayers R1.4 million. Cele refused to identify these establishments due to the security risks to Mabuza.

Lowvelder established that one of these locations was the “Farm”, Mabuza’s private residence outside Barberton, on the Alma smallholdings. In a statement, De Freitas said the amount was “ridiculous” to spend on one man.

“Why can’t they have one or two protectors each?” said De Freitas. He said the money could have been better spent on other more important and crucial services.

In a statement on Sunday, the DA revealed that Parliament has spent tens of millions on business class flight tickets for retired ministers, deputy ministers, and their spouses since the ANC came to power.

“The data reveal that Parliament abuses about R10 million of taxpayer funds every year to pay for luxury flights for former ministers, deputies and their spouses, who are entitled to personally use a nearly unlimited number of business class flight tickets for the rest of their lives – all courtesy of long-suffering South African taxpayers.

“The DA has also obtained detailed individual information about high-flying former ministers, deputy ministers and spouses who milk this benefit every year. The information reveals the shocking reality that the jet-setting lifestyles of some of the most venal and corrupt ANC politicians continue to be funded by hard-working taxpayers long after they have retired,” said Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration.

This article was republished from Lowvelder with permission

