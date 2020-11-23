 
 
Too much red tape in Land Bill – Free Market Foundation

The IRR is also against the Land Expropriation Bill, arguing that, if enacted, the legislation would deepen the steady erosion of property rights under the ANC, as well as being a red flag to the investment on which growth and job creation depend.

Sipho Mabena
23 Nov 2020
04:56:27 AM
Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act (Ultra) will have a devastating unintended consequences and deprive millions of mainly poor black South Africans of their right to land, the Free Market Foundation (FMF) has warned. Those affected are those who have land allocated to them through traditional structures but who don’t hold title deeds. The FMF said the Amendment Bill proposed that former owners must apply to bureaucrats for ownership instead of it being automatic, and proposes unbridled discretionary powers for unelected and unaccountable officials. In August, the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, announced it will...

Loading Posts...
