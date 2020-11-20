Ramaphosa appoints Tsakani Maluleke as new auditor-general

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, appointed Tsakani Maluleke as the new auditor-general of South Africa for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 December 2020.

Maluleke was appointed on the recommendation of the National Assembly. She succeeds Kimi Makwetu, who passed away 11 November, just weeks before the expiry of his term of office.

She had been serving as deputy auditor-general since 2014.

Maluleke is a chartered accountant and registered auditor who holds a BCom accounting degree and a postgraduate diploma in accountancy from the University of Cape Town. She also has a postgraduate diploma in development and public management from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.

Ramaphosa congratulated Maluleke on her appointment and wished her well ahead of a tenure at an institution charged with advancing public sector accountability and contributing to the building of an ethical and capable state.

Earlier this month, MPs – during a National Assembly plenary session – unanimously voted in favour of Maluleke to succeed Makwetu.

A total of 299 votes by MPs in support of Maluleke’s appointment were recorded.

Additional reporting, Makhosandile Zulu

