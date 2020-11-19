Lamola provides Cabinet update on Bushiri, Covid-19 (video)

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, hosted a briefing on the outcomes of the latest Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The briefing came during a busy week for government where President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wanted answers on how self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, fled the country.

The country was also seeing a steady uptick in reported Covid-19 cases with the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, saying he was very worried.

“The numbers were coming down after July and August. Before we had about 13,000 cases per day and went down to just about 1000 cases per day but we have seen in the past three or four weeks now the cases slowly creeping up and we are at a point where we’re just passing over the 2000 mark of cases per day,” he said.

Watch the briefing below:

